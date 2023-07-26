FBR freezes PIA accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the accounts of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over non-payment of more than Rs2 billion in taxes, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

53 bank accounts of the national carrier had been frozen by the revenue board over the same issue last year.

The bank accounts had been restored after assurance of the PIA administration for early clearance of the taxes.

Additionally, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has also rejected to provide fuel for three PIA aircraft which disrupted the scheduled flights including PK-309 Islamabad-Karachi, PK-330 Karachi-Multan and PK-739 Multan-Jeddah.

The PIA spokesperson confirmed the development and said that FBR is being contacted on government level for the restoration of the accounts.

The spokesperson clarified that the bank accounts closure will not affect the PIA’s flight operations.

Earlier, the board of directors of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has not taken a decision regarding the pay raise of the employees due to financial hardships.

The officials briefed the PIA board of directors that a holding company should be established to make the properties and losses part of it. Later, the board ordered the prepare a comprehensive plan for the reorganisation of the national entity.

The officials briefed the PIA board of directors that a holding company should be established to make the properties and losses part of it. Later, the board ordered the prepare a comprehensive plan for the reorganisation of the national entity.

Sources told ARY News that the board members expressed satisfaction over the steps for the restoration of direct flight operations to Europe, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

The board was briefed that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team will arrive in Pakistan for a physical audit in September. The officials said that they completed preparations ahead of the EASA team’s visit to Pakistan.