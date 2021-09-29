Will FBR extend income tax returns filing date?

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday reiterated that there will be no further extension in the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2021, reported ARY News.

“The last date of filing of income tax returns for Individuals, AOPs and companies having special tax year is 30th September 2021,” the tax collection body said in a statement.

In a press release, FBR has stated that the system is working seamlessly and around 150,000 returns were filed on 28th September which was the highest ever number filed in a single day.

In the meantime, FBR, like last year has enhanced its system capacity to provide seamless services to the taxpayers, read the statement.

FBR has urged taxpayers to file their income tax returns before the deadline to avoid legal complications.

Moreover, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has demanded of the FBR to extend the tax filing deadline besides also calling for abolishing a surcharge on late filers.

The FPCCI chief said that the FBR should refrain from taking anti-business decisions without consulting the stakeholders.

Earlier on Tuesday, FBR announced extending office hours for September 29 and 30 to facilitate taxpayers as traders have demanded the revenue collection body to extend its deadline for tax filers.

According to a notification issued by the FBR, all offices of the tax collection body would remain open until 9:00 pm on September 29 and by 12:00 midnight on September 30, the last date for filing the income tax returns.