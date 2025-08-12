FBR to appoint 102 experts for ‘field audits in 42 industries’

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reportedly announced plans to hire 102 sector and audit experts across 42 key sectors to carry out field audits of major industries in Pakistan.

The targeted sectors include automotive, aviation, banking, beverages, cement, ceramics, chemicals, coal, departmental stores, edible oil, education, electronics, fertilizers, flour mills, food imports, IT, manufacturing, paper and packaging, plastics, poultry, power, real estate, restaurants and marquees, rice mills, services, sugar, tea, telecom, textiles, and tobacco, among others.

In the first phase, the FBR will focus on audits in priority sectors such as automobiles, textiles, iron and steel, independent power producers (IPPs) and distribution companies (DISCOs), pharmaceuticals, finance and insurance, banking, sugar, chemicals and fertilizers, real estate and construction, petroleum and lubricants, cement, telecommunications, and tobacco.

According to the FBR, HR firms will be responsible for providing qualified audit mentors and sector experts, while a dedicated Selection Committee will review and finalize the candidates from the shortlisted pool.

The selection process may be conducted in person or virtually, depending on feasibility.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening audit oversight and ensuring greater compliance across Pakistan’s most critical industries.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued amendments to the income tax regulations for the fiscal year 2025-26, bringing new changes to broaden the tax base and discouraging non-compliance.

According to official documents, if non-filers withdraw more than Rs50,000 daily from bank accounts, they will now face a 0.8% withholding tax on their transactions, up from the previous 0.6% rate.

The new revised tax rules focus on undocumented cash transactions and encourage individuals to file tax returns.