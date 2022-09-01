FBR issues SROs to exempt tomato, onion imports from taxes

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday issued Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) to exempt imports of onions and tomatoes from taxes after floods hampered the harvest and resulted in sky-rocketing prices.

According to the FBR spokesperson, the import of tomatoes and onions have been exempted completed from the taxes and duties until 31 December 2022 after a directive from the federal government.

“This will result in stabilizing the prices of onions and tomatoes,” the spokesperson said.

The FBR said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to ensure uninterrupted supply of onions and tomatoes and take immediate actions in this regard. “We will be exempting duties and taxes on commodities confirmed by NDMA or PDMA,” the revenue collection body said.

Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar on Wednesday told the Senate committee on commerce that the government has not yet decided about import of onions and tomatoes from India.

The ministry of commerce has decided to import onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran, he said in a meeting of the Senate committee while replying a query of Senator Palwasha Khan.

Palwasha Khan said that the finance minister has recently said that the private firms have recommended import of onions and tomatoes from India. “Whether the commerce ministry considering import of these vegetables from India,” the senator questioned in a session of the Senate standing committee for commerce, presided over by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada.

“No decision yet taken about import of tomatoes and onions from India,” commerce minister replied.

“The vegetables will be imported through private companies from Iran and Afghanistan and the government will act as facilitator in it,” Naveed Qamar said.

