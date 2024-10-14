FBR issues statement on extension in returns filing deadline

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday denied the possibility of further extension in the returns filing deadline, ARY News reported.

FBR spokesperson, Bakhtiar Muhammad, said the last date for filing income tax returns is October 14 (today) and there would not be a further extension.

The offices and field formations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will remain functional till 12 am tonight.

The FBR announced that 36,60,000 taxpayers filed their tax returns until September 30, 2024.

Earlier, the FBR extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the fiscal year 2024, following requests from various trade associations and tax bar associations.

The FBR spokesperson further clarified that the extension given on September 30 was only due to the fact that the FBR’s IT System got overloaded and since that has been fixed now, no more extension will be allowed beyond October 14, 2024.

He urged the masses not to wait for the deadline and file their returns timely.

By doing so, the government aims to promote a culture of tax compliance, which is crucial for the country’s economic stability and growth.

The Federal Board of Revenue spokesperson further said after deadline, SIMs of the non-filers will be blocked and they will not be able to buy vehicle or plot.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the Federal Board of Revenue chairman was briefed on the tax collection in the month of September.

It was told that Rs 1106 billion was collected through income tax returns in September surpassing the target of Rs. 1098 billion.