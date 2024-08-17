FBR extends tax return filing deadline

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline to file sales tax and federal excise returns, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued today, the tax collection body has extended the deadline by five days, moving from August 18 to August 23.

The federal government has appointed Rashid Mahmood Langrial, from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, the BPS-21 officer “is transferred and posted as Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect.”

The development came after former FBR chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana resigned from his office, requesting the PM Secretariat to remove him from the post.

Tiwana has sought retirement with effect from August 15th – six months ahead of reaching the age of superannuation. Sources revealed that the senior officers of FBR did not cooperate with Tiwana.