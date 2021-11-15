FBR jacks up sales tax on CNG by up to Rs60/kg

ISLAMABAD: The federal revenue board of Pakistan has on Monday hiked the sales tax on CNG which means the Region 2 areas shall pay as much as Rs60.53 more for a kilogram of the fuel, ARY News reported.

With this hike today, Region 2 will have the sales tax, levied on the utility, raised up to Rs134.57 per kilogram of CNG. Areas covered in this region of CNG supply are Sindh, Potohar and parts of Punjab. Earlier, the sales tax on CNG was Rs74.4 per kilo.

Separately for Region 1, as much as Rs58.34 are being hiked in sales tax levy on CNG which will now stand at Rs128.11 per kilo. Previously

Before this hike today, Rs69.57 was the rate of sales tax levied on CNG kilo.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Rawalpindi and Gujrat comprise the Region 1 of CNG supply.

No increase in petrol prices till Nov 30, OGRA notifies

On the other hand, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has maintained the petrol prices after its summary to petroleum division for an upward revision about Rs5- to 8 was shunned by the Premier.

The notification for the prices for Nov 16 onwards to remain the same, said the notification after Prime Minister Imran Khan disapproved of the hike recommendations. The premier told OGRA to send the sales tax adjustment matter to the cabinet instead.

OGRA had recommended the price increase of Rs5 for both petrol and diesel which the premier office turned down.

