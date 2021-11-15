No increase in petrol prices till Nov 30, OGRA notifies

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has maintained the petrol prices after its summary to petroleum division for an upward revision about Rs5- to 8 was shunned by the Premier, ARY News reported.

The notification for the prices for Nov 16 onwards to remain the same, said the notification after Prime Minister Imran Khan disapproved of the hike recommendations. The premier told OGRA to send the sales tax adjustment matter to the cabinet instead.

OGRA had recommended the price increase of Rs5 for both petrol and diesel which the premier office turned down.

PM IMRAN KHAN DECIDES AGAINST JACKING UP FUEL PRICES

The prime minister took a decision in order to provide relief to the masses, the federal government has said. The prices of petroleum products are fixed by the government for 15 days.