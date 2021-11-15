PM Imran Khan decides against jacking up fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided against jacking up the fuel prices, ARY News reported on Monday.

The prime minister took a decision in order to provide relief to the masses, the federal government has said. The prices of petroleum products are fixed by the government for 15 days.

Earlier on November 5, the government had jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs8 per litre, days after the prime minister had announced a relief package for the masses.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs8.03 to Rs145.82 per litre while that of high-speed diesel by Rs8.14 to Rs142.62 per litre.

“On November 1, 2021, the Prime Minister had not agreed with the proposals worked out by OGRA and Finance Division and directed to maintain the prices as notified on 16 October 2021,” reads the notification.

