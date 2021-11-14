Petrol price may go up in Pakistan again, says Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance adviser Shaukat Tareen has hinted that petrol will become more expensive as the Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against the US dollar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to media in Karachi, Shaukat Tareen predicting that petrol would become more expensive, said that if global prices go up, then petrol will also become more expensive in Pakistan.

Shaukat Tareen said that ‘satta mafia‘ is involved in the depreciation of the rupee. The dollar is being smuggled to Afghanistan and the government is going to tighten the noose around the mafia.

The adviser said that the government is working on a long-term strategy to strengthen the national economy on a sustainable basis.

Tarin said Prime Minister Imran Khan took balanced decisions to protect the livelihood of people and the economy during COVID-19. The advisor said the government fully focused on construction, agriculture and industry to ensure growth in all sectors.

He said significant growth in agriculture production has been witnessed during the last year and we are trying to increase our revenue from nine to eleven per cent.

Shaukat Tarin said Information Technology sector exports increased by 47 per cent during the last year and other sectors are also showing growth.

He said the promotion of the construction sector has generated job opportunities.

Later, talking to media persons, the Advisor on Finance said all matters with IMF will be settled soon.

