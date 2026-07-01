ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved 100 percent of its tax target for fiscal year 2026, officials confirmed. In the financial year ending June 30, 2026, the FBR collected Rs13,601 billion in taxes, ARY News reported.

Authorities said Rs597 billion was paid out in refunds during fiscal year 2026, taking net tax revenue to Rs13,003 billion. The Federal Board of Revenue has successfully met its annual tax target of Rs12,983 billion.

Documents show that from July 2025 to June 2026, Rs6,645 billion was collected under income tax. During the financial year, Rs4,731 billion was collected in sales tax and Rs1,385 billion in customs duty. The FBR collected Rs840 billion under federal excise duty in the entire fiscal year, according to documents.

In the previous fiscal year 2025, the FBR had collected a total of Rs12,237 billion in taxes. In fiscal year 2025, Rs493 billion was refunded and net tax revenue stood at Rs11,745 billion, documents state.

For June 2026 alone, tax revenue stood at Rs1,812 billion against a target of Rs1,753 billion, documents show. In June 2026, Rs42 billion was refunded while Rs1,041 billion was collected under income tax, documents add. In the month of June, sales tax collection was Rs510 billion, excise duty was Rs95 billion and customs duty was Rs164 billion, according to documents.

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