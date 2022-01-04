FBR notifies sales tax on petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday fixed 4.77pc sales tax on petrol, notification has been issued, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the percentage of sales tax to be charged on petroleum products included 4.77 percent on petrol, 9.08 percent on high-speed diesel, 8.30 percent on Kerosene oil, and 2.70 percent on light diesel.

It emerged that no changes have been made on the sales tax to be charged on fuel products in the fresh FBR notification and previous charges were maintained.

On December 31, the federal government jacked up prices of petrol, diesel and other products up to Rs4.15 per litre.

The federal government hiked the prices of petroleum products as an increase of Rs4 per litre was made for petrol, Rs4 for high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs3.95 for Kerosene oil and Rs4.15 for light diesel oil.

The new price of petrol was fixed at Rs144.82 per litre after increasing it from Rs140.82 per litre, HSD from Rs137.62 to Rs141.62, Kerosine oil from Rs109.53 to Rs113.53 and light diesel oil from Rs107.06 to Rs111.06.

