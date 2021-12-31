Govt hikes petroleum products’ prices

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has jacked up prices of petrol, diesel and other products up to Rs4.15 per litre, ARY News reported on Friday.

The federal government has hiked the prices of petroleum products as an increase of Rs4 per litre was made for petrol, Rs4 for high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs3.95 for Kerosene oil and Rs4.15 for light diesel oil.

The new price of petrol is fixed at Rs144.82 per litre after increasing it from Rs140.82 per litre, HSD from Rs137.62 to Rs141.62, Kerosine oil from Rs109.53 to Rs113.53 and light diesel oil from Rs107.06 to Rs111.06.

The notification will come into effect from January 1, 2022, for the next 15 days.

Earlier in the day, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified a reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of January 2022.

According to a notification issued by a regulatory body, the LPG prices would go down by Rs5.9 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs196.67 per kilogram.

For the month of January 2022, an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG has been reduced by Rs69.63. The new price of a domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs2,320. The price of the domestic cylinder had been fixed at 2,390 for December.