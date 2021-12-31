LPG prices slashed by Rs5.9 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a reduction in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of January 2022, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued by a regulatory body, the LPG prices would go down by Rs5.9 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs196.67 per kilogram.

For the month of January 2022, an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG has been reduced by Rs69.63. The new price of a domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs2,320. The price of the domestic cylinder had been fixed at 2,390 for December.

Earlier in the month, the gas utility had advised citizens to purchase expensive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet their fuel needs amid an ongoing gas shortage.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in a statement told gas users to purchase LPG online on a Twitter account. The gas users have to deposit a hefty amount in advance with the company to buy the gas cylinder.

“A gas buyer has to pay Rs. 5000 in advance for a cylinder of 11.8 KG gas and 4,500 rupees for 10 KG cylinder”, the gas utility stated.

A spokesperson of the gas company has said that Karachi’s gas demand is up to 1225 Million Cubic Feet Per Day (MMCFD), and supply to the city has been 1029 MMCFD thus the city is facing a shortfall of 196 MMCFD of gas.

It is pertinent to mention here that household consumers in several parts of the metropolis experience hours-long gas load shedding while in some areas gas supply is suspended for days owing to fuel shortage.

