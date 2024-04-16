34.9 C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
FBR officer ‘kidnapped’ from Rawalpindi

By Babar Malik
ISLAMABAD: A Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officer has been reportedly kidnapped from Rawalpindi, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, FBR’s Assistant Director, Rehmatullah mysteriously went missing on April 12. The case of ‘kidnapping’ has been registered at IA Bazar Rawalpindi police station on the complaint of Rehmatullah’s brother-in-law.

Sources said the FBR officer was ‘kidnapped’ from the Katcha area and kidnappers have asked for Rs100 million ransom.

Earlier, unidentified assailants carried out a gun attack on the vehicle of senior officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Lahore.

Two FBR deputy commissioners, Salman Ali and Ali Solangi miraculously escaped unhurt in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in the vicinity of the Muslim Town police station.

The bullet rounds hit the rear side of the vehicle, however, the FBR officers remained safe in the incident.

