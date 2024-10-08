FBR rules out further extension in returns filing deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday denied possibility of further extension in the returns filing deadline.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, FBR spokesperson, Bakhtiar Muhammad said the last date for filing income tax returns is October 14.

The FBR spokesperson further said after deadline, SIMs of the non-filers will be blocked and they will not be able to buy vehicle or plot.

He urged the masses not to wait for the deadline and file their returns timely.

Read more: FBR extends tax return filing deadline

On October 1, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced a 14-day extension for submitting income tax returns, moving the deadline to October 14.

The decision was taken in a special meeting presided over by FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial as the earlier deadline was expiring on September 30.

The notification in this regard has been issued and citizens can now submit income tax returns by October 14.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the Federal Board of Revenue chairman was briefed on the tax collection in the month of September. It was told that Rs 1106 billion was collected through income tax returns in September surpassing the target of Rs. 1098 billion.

The FBR sources said that around 2.9 million taxpayers filed tax returns until September 28. “Last year, 1.4 million tax returns were submitted up to September 28,” sources added.