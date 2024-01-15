FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) seized over 307,000 non-duty paid cigarettes during various raids in Karachi.

According to FBR spokesperson, as many as 38 teams of FBR raided different markets and shops in Saddar, Jamsheed Town, Liaquatabad, Baldia and SITE during an ongoing action against non-paid cigarettes.

Non-duty-paid cigarettes were recovered in huge quantities.

On August 23, 2023, Pakistan Customs foiled bid to smuggle non-duty-paid goods from Quetta to Karachi۔

According to details, smuggled goods were being smuggled to Karachi from a passenger bus from Quetta via Hub River Road.

Separately, Pakistan Customs impounded 67 non-duty paid vehicles in an action against the smugglers in Quetta.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to curb smuggling, Pakistan Customs seized 67 non-customs paid vehicles, sugar and fertilizer worth Rs336 million approximately.