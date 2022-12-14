FBR sets new restrictions for passengers due to dollars shortage

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set new restrictions for passengers due to the dollars shortage in the country.

According to the notification of the FBR, due to the lack of dollars in the country more than $30,000 a year has been banned from being taken abroad. Those going to Afghanistan will not be allowed even $30,000 annually.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) further said people aged 18 years and above could carry up to $5,000 per foreign visit while those aged 18 years or younger could carry up to $2,000 for foreign visits.

The notification has further stated that people aged 18 years or younger will be allowed to carry $15,000 annually while those aged 18 years and older can carry $30,000 annually.

FBR also said in its notification that people going to Afghanistan could carry $1,000 on a visit and those going to Afghanistan will not be able to carry more than $6,000 annually.

According to the notification people going abroad will have to give a declaration on bringing gold, jewellery or precious metal while people coming from abroad will have to give a declaration on bringing $10,000 or more.

