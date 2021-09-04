FBR slams ‘malicious’ social media campaign against lottery scheme tax

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday denounced a “malicious disinformation campaign” being run on social media against the proposed Rs1 per invoice tax to be collected by retailers integrated with its online tax system.

“It is being insinuated as if the rate of the service charge is 1 per cent instead of one rupee per invoice only. This is completely baseless and untrue,” the tax collecting body said in a statement.



It said the nominal service charge of Rs1 per invoice of whatever denomination would be collected under section 76 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and utilised to promote the integration of all the Tier-1 retailers, launch a publicity campaign and finance a special prize scheme for all shoppers.

“The malicious campaign appears to have been initiated by the vested interests who oppose POS integration, and those who continue to collect Sales Tax from the general public but do not deposit it with the Government Treasury,” the FBR said.

It reaffirmed its resolve to continue integrating Tier-1 retailers across the country with vigor.