ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch a large-scale crackdown on non-filers who publicly display lavish lifestyles on social media while failing to pay taxes commensurate with their apparent wealth.

According to sources, the FBR will begin the operation from October 1 in the next fiscal year, targeting individuals who showcase luxury assets and extravagant spending online without filing income tax returns.

Sources said the tax authority will monitor social media activity from July 1 to September 30 and analyze the lifestyles of individuals displaying signs of significant wealth. A dedicated FBR team will collect and evaluate data to identify potential tax evaders.

The watchdog is reportedly compiling lists of people who flaunt their wealth on social media but have not submitted income tax returns. Such individuals may receive notices from tax authorities and could face further action.

The crackdown will focus on non-filers who post content featuring expensive cars, luxury motorcycles, yachts, high-end homes, apartments, farmhouses, designer clothing, jewelry, and luxury watches.

Authorities will also scrutinize individuals who publicly display extravagant spending at weddings, musical gatherings, qawwali events, and other celebrations, particularly where large amounts of cash are visibly distributed.

Sources said the FBR has already gathered extensive data on affluent individuals who showcase wealth online. The agency has reportedly received assistance from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in identifying such individuals.

According to sources, the FBR has obtained information related to the spending patterns, credit and ATM card usage, and overseas travel records of persons suspected of underreporting their income while displaying luxurious lifestyles on social media.

The tax authority is expected to initiate formal action against non-filers from October 1, following the conclusion of the tax return filing period.

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Sources further stated that individuals who regularly post content from luxury hotels and fine-dining establishments may also come under scrutiny if they fail to file tax returns.

The deadline for filing income tax returns is September 30, and, according to sources, no extension is expected to be granted.