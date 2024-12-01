FBR transfers 60 inland revenue officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred 60 inland revenue officers, ARY News reported on Sunday,

According to a notification issued by the FBR, 60 officers from the Inland Revenue Service have been transferred from their current locations.

The reshuffle includes officers from Grade 17 to Grade 20, marking a significant administrative move within the department.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduced the new payment creation system, ‘ePayment 2.0’ an advanced platform designed to simplify tax payment processes for taxpayers across Pakistan.

“Guided by the vision of the government to modernise Pakistan’s tax infrastructure, FBR is reinforcing its commitment to advancing tax administration and enhancing revenue collection through advanced digital solutions,” a FBR press statement read.

According to the FBR, the innovative system enables secure, efficient, and user-friendly online payments, accessible directly from taxpayers’ bank accounts via internet banking, ATMs, and mobile banking, eliminating the need for physical bank visits.

“ePayment 2.0 marks a significant advancement in revenue management, covering a wide range of taxes, including Income Tax, Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty, and Withholding Taxes. Previously, taxpayers used a separate ePayment system outside IRIS 2.0, requiring them to switch between portals.”