FBR unfreezes PIA accounts after tax assurance from CEO

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday unfroze the bank accounts of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) following a high-level meeting between its chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq and PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, ARY News reported.

As per details, a high-level meeting took place between FBR chief Dr Muhammad Ashfaq and PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik after the tax collection body had frozen all bank accounts of cash-strapped national flag carrier over Rs4.50 billion outstanding payments.

According to the PIA spokesperson, an understanding was reached between the top officials of both departments after the national flag carrier assured the tax collection body of clearing all pending dues.

