PIA announces upto 25pc raise in salaries for employees

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday announced to raise salaries of its employees between 25 percent to 10 percent, to be implemented from November 2021, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from the Chief Human Resource Officer of the PIA, the pay group 1 and 2 comprising of admin and technical staff will get a hike in salary by 25 percent, followed by an appraisal of 20 percent for pay groups 3 and 4.

Moreover, the engineering official under the pay groups 5 and 6 will get a pay raise by 15 percent while the salaries of aircraft engineers, cockpit crew, general managers under the pay group 7 to 9 will be raised by 10 percent.

The notification further shared that contract employee, those terminated and forcefully retired from the service and the employees who are on a four-month leave without pay are not eligible for the increment in the salary.

It, however, clarified that those who would join the service after holidays will be eligible for the hike in salary from the day of joining.

Last time, PIA had increased the salaries of its employees in 2016.

Read More: PIA ends allowances for cabin crew

In 2020, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to cut the salaries and benefits of 450 pilots, 400 engineers and 27 finance department officials.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!