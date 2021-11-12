People facing difficulties in accessing FBR website

ISLAMABAD: People are facing difficulties in accessing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) website as it has stopped working and showing an “invalid” error on the google search engine, ARY News reported.

The reason behind the non-functionality of the website could not be ascertained, according to the initial report, while efforts were underway to restore the website of the country’s premium tax collection body.

This is not the first time that the FBR website has crashed, but earlier on September 30, the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax collection software had also crashed as taxpayers scrambled to file tax returns on the last day.

People willing to file the tax returns faced problems as the FBR’s portal had crashed on the last day set by the country’s supreme tax collection body to file returns.

