FC officer Lt Col Khalid Hussain martyred in Balochistan

QUETTA: An officer of the Frontier Corps (FC), Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Hussain, was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan.

According to officials, Lt Col Khalid Hussain sustained injuries during the operation while displaying exceptional bravery and later he embraced martyrdom.

His funeral prayers were offered at the headquarters of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) in Quetta, where a large number of senior military, civil, and political officials attended.

Participants paid tribute to the martyred officer, honoring his sacrifice for the country and describing it as a lasting example of courage and dedication to national peace and stability.

Lt Col Khalid Hussain will be laid to rest in his native village with full military honors.

Officials said the nation will always remember the sacrifices of its brave sons who laid down their lives for the security and integrity of the country.

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Earlier, Pakistan’s top military leadership on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating militant networks and ensuring national security during the 275th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), chaired by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, presided over the 275th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The Forum paid rich tribute to the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and innocent civilians who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland. Paying profound tribute to their unmatched sacrifices, the Forum reaffirmed that the enduring legacy of the martyrs continues to serve as the bedrock of Pakistan’s national security, unity, and resilience.

The COAS & CDF, Asim Munir, expressed satisfaction over the high standards of operational preparedness, professionalism, and combat readiness of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He commended commanders and formations for their unwavering commitment, vigilance, and success in ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations across the country.