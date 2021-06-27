FC personnel martyred in IED blast in Balochistan’s Hoshab

RAWALPINDI: A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel was martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED), targeting a water bowzer, exploded in Balochistan’s Hoshab district on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists targeted a water bowzer through pressurized IED on M-8 near Shapak in Hoshab district and resultantly one brave soldier of FC Balochistan named Sepoy Kifait Ullah embraced martyrdom.

The security forces have launched a sanitization operation in the area to apprehend the perpetrators of attack, said ISRP.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.”

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, read the statement.

Read More: FIVE FC SOLDIERS MARTYRED IN SIBI ATTACK

Earlier on June 25, five soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) had been martyred in a terrorist attack in Sangan area of Balochistan’s Sibi district.

“Terrorists targeted Frontier Corps patrolling party in Sangan, District Sibi. During the exchange of fire heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials,” the military’s media wing had said in a statement.

“During the process 5 brave soldiers of FC Balochistan also embraced Shahadat.”