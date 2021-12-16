Fed govt decides to suspend mobile services in Islamabad for three days

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to suspend mobile services in Islamabad for three days starting from Friday (tomorrow) in the wake of the meeting of Council for Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) on Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the interior ministry, the mobile services will remain suspended in Islamabad from December 17 to 19 and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been issued directives in this regard.

Moreover, sources privy to the matter said that the foreign ministry has proposed a public holiday in the federal capital on December 20 in order to ensure a safe movement and foolproof security of the dignitaries, foreign ministers, from multiple Muslim and other countries.

On December 04, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced that Pakistan will host the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad on December 19.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a press conference today, said that the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the Afghanistan situation will be hosted by Pakistan on December 19. He detailed that the senior officers of OIC member countries will arrive in Pakistan on December 18.

The foreign minister said that a session on the Afghanistan situation is being held after 41 years. He added that a disastrous financial crisis will hit Afghanistan that would be detrimental to the whole region and the neighbouring countries if the frozen assets were not released to cope with the burgeoning needs.

