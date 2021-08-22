Sunday, August 22, 2021
Web Desk

OIC says it supports dialogue in Afghanistan

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday organized an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen urged the ruling regime in Kabul to respect international humanitarian law and the right to life and security.

“We expect a comprehensive dialogue and national reconciliation from the authorities in Afghanistan,” said OIC Secretary-General in the meeting.

The ambassadors and permanent representatives of the OIC member countries also deliberated on the rapidly changing situation in Kabul in the meeting.

Read more: ‘ALL-INCLUSIVE SETTLEMENT’ IN AFGHANISTAN VITAL FOR PEACE, PROSPERITY: COAS

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday telephoned Secretary General OIC Secretary-General, Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen to discuss Afghanistan situation. 

In his Tweet, FM Qureshi said, he shared commitment to continue playing a constructive role for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

