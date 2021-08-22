OIC says it supports dialogue in Afghanistan

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday organized an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen urged the ruling regime in Kabul to respect international humanitarian law and the right to life and security.

“We expect a comprehensive dialogue and national reconciliation from the authorities in Afghanistan,” said OIC Secretary-General in the meeting.

The ambassadors and permanent representatives of the OIC member countries also deliberated on the rapidly changing situation in Kabul in the meeting.

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday telephoned Secretary General OIC Secretary-General, Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen to discuss Afghanistan situation.

In his Tweet, FM Qureshi said, he shared commitment to continue playing a constructive role for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.