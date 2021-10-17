Fed govt to approach Opp again over NAB amendments: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Federal government has once again decided to approach opposition parties over amendments in the NAB ordinance through Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, ARY NEWS reported quoting Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

While speaking to a section of media, Fawad Chaudhry said that the speaker has been tasked to initiate talks with the opposition on NAB amendments.

“Asad Qaiser will approach them and discuss any amendments from the opposition side on the matter,” he said adding that a contact will be established in the next week.

He further shared that after agreement on the opposition’s amendments, the government will include it in the legislation planned for amendments in the NAB ordinance.

Further speaking on inflation, Fawad Chaudhry admitted hike in prices of the commodities but said that the government would soon overcome the situation.

The federal government has decided to bring amendments to the newly promulgated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, 2021.

Sources having knowledge of the matter told ARY News that the proposed amendments would empower the national graft buster to investigate cases of cheating public at large and fraud.

Read More: President Arif Alvi promulgates National Accountability amendment ordinance 2021

Accountability courts would be given powers to determine the surety amount a person seeking bail is required to pay as the new NAB law stipulates a surety bond equal to the amount specified in a graft case.

The proposed amendments would seek to clear ambiguity about the process to record statements of witnesses as the ordinance creates an impression that statements would only be recorded through a video link.

