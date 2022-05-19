Federal board announces dates for intermediate exams

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced dates for intermediate exams in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the schedule, the first paper under the federal board will begin on June 14 and will continue until July 08. The practical exams under FBISE will begin on July 19.

Contrary to the federal board, according to a recent report, the Sindh education department plans to delay intermediate exams in the province owing to the first phase of local government elections scheduled on June 16.

The secretary of school education would decide on the delay which could further delay the commencement of the academic session.

According to the decisions taken by the education ministry’s steering committee, the intermediate exams were scheduled to begin on June 15, which could now be affected owing to local bodies elections on June 16 in 14 districts of the province.

Read More: FEDERAL BOARD ISSUES REVISED SCHEDULE OF MATRIC, INTER EXAMINATIONS

Meanwhile, the education ministry has opposed any delay in intermediate exams in Karachi and Hyderabad where local government elections will take place in the second phase.

Comments