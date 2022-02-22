Sindh announces summer vacations, exams schedule

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the steering committee to finalise the schedule of summer vacations, annual matriculation and intermediate exams for the current academic year.

The meeting decided to start the new academic year 2022-23 from August 1.

It was also agreed to hold annual examinations of elementary classes (grade 4-8) from May 2 while the matriculation examinations will begin from May 17. The results of the examinations will be announced on July 17.

The intermediate examinations will begin from June 15 while the Higher Secondary Schools (HSC) will open admissions from July 1 to 31.

The examination papers will consist of 40% MCQs and 60% of detailed questions, the Sindh education steering committee announced.

Meanwhile, the summer vacations would be observed in educational institutions from June 1 to July 31. The meeting that winter vacations will be observed in the Schools from December 22 to 31.

The Punjab government yesterday changed summer vacations schedule for all public and private educational institutions across the province.

According to a new schedule, students will get a two-month summer break from June 1 to July this year.

