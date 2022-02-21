Punjab changes summer vacations schedule

LAHORE: The Punjab government has changed summer vacations schedule for all public and private educational institutions across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a new schedule, students will get a two-month summer break from June 1 to July this year.

The current academic year will end on 31 May instead of 31 March and the new academic session will start on August 1, 2022 and end on 31 March 2023.

Last year, the Punjab education department had announced one-month long summer vacations in schools.

Recently, schools in Punjab have resumed their academic activities with 100pc attendance after a decline in COVID-19 cases.

A restriction of 50 per cent attendance for lower classes in the schools in Punjab was imposed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on January 17 due to the spread of coronavirus at an alarming rate. The ban remained enforced for 27 days.

The Punjab School Education Department had suggested resumption of all classes in the schools with full attendance from Wednesday (today).

