Cabinet okays transit of Indian wheat to Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet has approved transit to shipment of 50,000 metric tons of wheat provided by India to Afghanistan to avert any humanitarian crisis, ARY NEWS reported quoting Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

The information minister said this while sharing the decisions taken by the federal cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The state media quoted him as saying that Pakistan has already decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, comprising wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies to Afghanistan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said the cabinet also approved granting of funds to the Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority, the second tranche of Rs134 billion for the payment of outstanding dues of Independent Power Producers, and Rs10 billion for projects relating to Sustainable Development Goals.

Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet also approved the constitution of a committee regarding Electronic Voting Machines to be headed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan.

The Committee will prepare a detailed report on matters related to technical assistance and expenses of EVMs.

Read More: PAKISTAN ALLOWS TRANSIT OF INDIAN WHEAT TO AFGHANISTAN

He said the government is always ready to talk to the opposition on electoral reforms and use of EVMs to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country. “Next elections will be held through EVMs,” he underscored.

Talking about the price hike, he said the government is taking bold steps to control inflation and to provide relief to the general public. “Sugar is available in the market at Rs90 to Rs95 per kilogram which is expected to further reduce to Rs85 per kilogram,” the information minister said.

The minister welcomed the statement of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan disassociating from the speeches delivered against the judiciary and the military during a conference in Lahore.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!