Federal Cabinet session called off, PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting due on Tuesday has been called off as Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore tomorrow, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the prime minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and will also chair Punjab parliamentary board’s meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be given briefing over the party’s preparations for local bodies elections in Punjab, sources said.

The session will consult over the distribution of the party tickets for local councils elections in the province.

The meeting will also review the political situation in the country and the party’s affairs, sources added.

The prime minister Imran Khan is focusing over the issue of awarding party tickets to the candidates after recent debacle in the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently set May 29 as the date for holding the first phase of local government polls in Punjab.

In the first phase, LG polls will be held in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzzafargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.

