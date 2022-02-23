Federal govt bars FIA from arrests under PECA ordinance: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has barred Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arrests under the newly promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the directives from the federal government have been issued to director general of the FIA a day before.

“Efforts are underway to devise rules regarding the PECA ordinance,” they said and added, “The FIA has been directed to refrain from any arrests under PECA before the rules are devised.”

The new rules, according to sources, will detail how arrests would be made under the newly introduced law.

President Arif Alvi has ratified Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and according to the Amended PECA Ordinance, stricter penalties will be imposed for spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.

The amended act will also pave way for action over hate speech and fake news against the national institutions including the armed forces and national figures.

Under the amended law, the violators will be issued non-bailable arrest warrants and up to Rs1 million fine.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), however, suspended implementation of the recent amendments made to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 through a presidential ordinance.

After initial hearing, an IHC single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from making arrests under Section 20 of the law till further orders.

