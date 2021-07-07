Eid ul Adha: Federal govt employees to get July salary in advance

ISLAMABAD: Following the directions of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, the finance ministry has ordered to release the salaries to the government employees before Eid ul Adha, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-informed sources.

It has been learnt that the finance ministry has become active in the disbursement of salaries to the government employees before Eid ul Adha. The sources have claimed that the salaries will be disbursed latest by July 16.

In this context, special directives have been given to the accountant general of Pakistan (AGP), while notification regarding early disbursement of salaries will be issued soon, said sources.

On Tuesday, the Sindh government had also ordered disbursement of salaries and pensions for the current month on July 16.

In a notification issued by the provincial finance ministry, the concerned departments and authorities had been asked to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions by July 16.

Eid ul Adha likely to fall on July 21: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there will be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 i.e. 29th of Ziquad (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), the weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

The weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of July 10, according to the climate record.

The crescent of Zilhaj, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will most likely to be sighted on Sunday evening, July 11.

Thus the Eid ul Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which is being celebrated on 10 Zilhaj, will fall on Wednesday (July 21).