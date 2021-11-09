Federal govt likely to form JIT to probe Nazim Jokhio murder

KARACHI: The federal government has decided to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to know the facts behind the murder of Nazim Jokhio, a young man, whose body was found from the PPP MPA Jam Owais’s house in Karachi’s Malir district.

Sources privy to the development said Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed by the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail about developments in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Ismail said that the family of the deceased youth is under immense pressure to withdraw from the case, while both the MPAs of the area are allegedly disturbing the probe, said sources.

The governor requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to form JIT to unveil facts behind the murder case of Nazim Jokhio, the sources said and further added that notification regarding the constitution of JIT will be issued soon.

Read more: PM Imran Khan takes notice of Nazim Jokhio’s murder

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!