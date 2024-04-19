Federal govt notifies transfer of DG CAA

The federal government on Friday notified the transfer of Khaqan Murtaza from the Director General (DG) of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Following the Federal Cabinet’s approval, the Establishment Division issued the notification of the transfer of Khaqan Murtaza and appointed him as chairman of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

On the other hand, the Secretary of Aviation, Saif Anjum, was assigned with the additional charge of DGCAA, the notification said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khaqan Murtaza was appointed DGCAA during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Earlier this year, the director general (DG) Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) resignation was sought over his failure to revive Pakistani flights to four European countries in the last four years.

The demand was made by the CAA Officers Association in a letter penned to the secretary of aviation. The DG CAA has failed to revive Pakistani flights to the four European countries despite the passage of four years, the letter read.

The suspension of Pakistani flights to European countries is causing billions of rupees in loss to the airlines. Appointment of a ‘professional’ DG CAA is the need of the hour to address the issue, the officers said in a letter written to the secretary of aviation.