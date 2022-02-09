Federal govt announces 15pc pay raise for employees

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday announced a 15 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting the finance ministry.

According to a notification, the government has announced 15pc disparity allowance for Grade 1 to 19 employees.

The Ministry of Finance announced that the disparity allowance will be applicable from March 1 while a summary of Time Scale Promotion is also being considered.

It further stated that the decision about the up-gradation of government employees like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa employees will be taken in April 2022.

The merger of Adhoc Relief/Allowances into pay will be decided on report of pay and pension commission, said finance ministry.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to raise salaries of Rangers and FC personnel by 15 percent.

While announcing a 15 percent increase in salaries of FC and Rangers personnel, the prime minister said that he was aware of the issues faced by the masses due to rising inflation. “Unfortunately, this is a global phenomenon,” he said.

