PM Imran Khan announces to raise salaries of FC, Rangers personnel

NUSHKI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday visited Nushki to pay tribute to security forces who repulsed a terrorist attack at the FC headquarters and announced to raise salaries of Rangers and FC personnel by 15 percent, ARY NEWS reported.

“I wanted to pay tribute to personnel of our security forces who foiled a terrorist attack,” he said while addressing the security forces in Nushki and said that he wanted to convey this message that the entire nation stands behind them.

He said that the Pakistan Army has fought against terrorism in difficult times and had safeguarded innocent lives while sacrificing theirs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Imran Khan said that as soon as he received a report of the Nushki attack during his China visit, he decided to visit the area. “I received messages that our soldiers have fought bravely against the terrorists,” he said.

He said that terrorist funding is coming from abroad and forces who wanted Pakistan to be divided into pieces.

Read More: COAS QAMAR JAVED BAJWA REACHES NUSHKI

While announcing a 15 percent increase in salaries of FC and Rangers personnel, the prime minister said that he was aware of the issues faced by the masses due to rising inflation. “Unfortunately, this is a global phenomenon,” he said.

Comments