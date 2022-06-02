Federal govt plans to proceed against Imran Khan under sedition charges

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has summoned a meeting to proceed against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan under sedition charges, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and attended by federal ministers Qamar Zaman Kaira, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, and Asad Mahmood.

According to sources privy to the development, the meeting would mull over a report regarding Imran Khan’s long march.

“It is likely that action will be initiated against Imran Khan under section 124 A of the penal laws that deal with sedition charges,” they said adding that the section deals with anyone blamed for attempting to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government.

Read More: TREASON FIR: ‘PM IMRAN KHAN SAYS GOVT NOT IN FAVOUR OF POLITICAL VICTIMIZATION’

Any trial under the article could lead to life imprisonment.

Earlier in the day, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 25 in different cases registered against him in connection with May 25 ‘Azadi March’.

The PTI chief filed a plea in PHC through his counsel Advocate Babar Awan. Imran Khan also appeared before the court while the petition was heard by PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.

The judge approved bail till June 25 and subsequently forwarded the orders to the additional sessions judge of Islamabad.

Comments