Imran Khan approaches PHC for pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday approached Peshawar High Court (PHC), seeking pre-arrest bail in separate cases registered in connection with May 25 long march.

The PTI chief filed a plea in PHC through his counsel advocate Babar Awan. PTI chief will also appear before court today.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former minister Hammad Azhar also applied for protective bails in the FIRs registered by the Punjab police.

Former federal minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also sought bail in six cases registered in different police stations. Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the other hand granted protective bail to PTI leader Umar Amin Gandapur till June 13 in an FIR registered in Mianwali.

Moreover, District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti granted interim bail to Sheikh Rashid against Rs10,000 surety bonds till June 13.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today barred police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser in cases related to harming government properties during Azadi Long March.

Asad Qaiser has approached IIHC to seek protection against arrest after multiple FIRs were registered against him.

The counsel of Asad Qaiser pleaded with the court to pass orders for the provision of FIRs registered against this client across the country.

