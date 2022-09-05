Federal govt slams Imran Khan over remarks against army

ISLAMABAD: Coalition government in the Centre on Monday strongly condemned remarks from PTI Chairman Imran Khan against Pakistan Army and its leadership and announced that the conspiracies will be dealt in a legal and Constitutional manner, ARY NEWS reported.

A joint statement from all parties in the coalition government stated that the entire nation was currently fighting against floods but hate and revenge-filled Imran Khan is trying to pit masses against the institutions.

“His only aim is to derail the process of economic revival,” it said.

The government, however, said that they would foil all such conspiracies with the power of law and Constitution and deal with them in a legal and constitutional manner.

“This country will be run as per the Constitution and no one will be allowed to become a slave of an individual’s ego and fascist acts,” the handout read.

The alliance lauded the remarkable services of the armed forces for the flood victims and their contribution and sacrifices towards eliminating the menace of terrorism in the country.

“On one hand, the officers and soldiers of the armed forces are embracing martyrdom while on the other, a lone voice is trying to sabotage unity among the nation,” it said.

