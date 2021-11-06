Federal law ministry backs Punjab’s bid to unban TLP

ISLAMABAD: The federal law ministry has propped up the Punjab government’s recommendations on removing the ban from the currently proscribed Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY News reported citing Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem.

We have given the green signal to the summary of recommendations on TLP matter by the Punjab government, said Farogh Naseem while speaking exclusively today to ARY News.

He said only the reconsideration by the interior ministry is awaited on the issue, he said referring to Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad’s department, whose approval on these recommendations would mean restoration of the proscribed TLP as a legitimate political force.

Lahore ATCs grant bail to several leaders of proscribed group

Earlier today, the anti-terrorism courts (ATC) of Lahore approved the bail of several leaders of the proscribed group in various cases of violent protest.

The courts granted bail to various leaders of the banned group including Maulana Farooqul Hassan, Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, Pir Zahirul Hassan, Maulana Sharifuddin and others.

The cases were registered against the arrested leaders of proscribed group at various police stations in Lahore after violent protests in October.

Two anti-terrorism courts presided over by judges Ijaz Ahmed Butter and Judge Hussain Bhutta heard cases against the leaders of the group.

The courts directed all the accused to submit Rs one lac bail bonds each.

After an agreement between the government and the protesting group, a session of Punjab government officials was held to review matters with regard to the outlawed group’s protest ahead of a meeting of the steering committee constituted by the prime minister.

