Federal ministers, Saudi Ambassador discuss improved facilities for Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood accompanying Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Friday held a meeting with Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq in a significant development aimed at enhancing the pilgrimage experience for Pakistanis.

The meeting focused on providing better facilities to pilgrims during air travel and consulting on the challenges faced during the upcoming Hajj Operation 2023.

The meeting marked a collaborative effort between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to ensure a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage for Pakistanis traveling to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Talha, expressing his gratitude to the Saudi Ambassador, emphasised the importance of improving facilities for the pilgrims.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the pilgrims during air travel and stressed the need to find effective solutions to address them.

During the discussion, various aspects of the Hajj Operation 2023 were thoroughly examined, with a specific focus on air travel arrangements.

Saad shared valuable insights on the current facilities available for pilgrims and proposed enhancements to further improve their experience.

He highlighted the importance of coordination between the two countries to ensure the successful implementation of these improvements.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki commended Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate its citizens’ pilgrimage to the holy sites and assured his full support in making the necessary arrangements.

Read More: PIA launches Hajj flight operation

He emphasised the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries, underscoring the commitment to providing the best possible services to Pakistani pilgrims.

The officials discussed various measures to streamline the process of air travel during Hajj Operation 2023, including reducing waiting times at airports, enhancing baggage handling, and ensuring comfortable seating arrangements.

They also explored ways to further improve communication channels between the relevant authorities of the two countries to swiftly address issues.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to work closely together to implement the proposed improvements effectively.

Both the sides agreed to establish a joint working group that would monitor the progress and ensure smooth execution of the discussed initiatives.

The collaborative efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reflect their dedication to providing the highest standards of facilities and services to pilgrims undertaking the sacred journey of Hajj.

As the Hajj Operation 2023 continue, the outcome of this meeting is expected to significantly enhance the overall experience for Pakistani pilgrims, fostering a sense of tranquility and spiritual fulfillment during their pilgrimage.