PIA launches Hajj flight operation

KARACHI: Hajj flight operation has kicked off as the first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight departed from Pakistan for Saudi Arabia from Karachi with 328 pilgrims, ARY News reported.

Pakistan International Airlines is using Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 for its massive Hajj operation. Over 65,000 intending pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia in the operation.

Director Hajj Karachi, Sajjad Haider, DG Benazir Income Support Programme, Imtiaz Shah, and officials of PIA and CAA were also present.

Furthermore, another flight of PIA, PK-743 will depart for Madina, Saudi Arabia tonight at 9:15 pm from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Pakistani Hajj mission has reached Makkah to finalise the arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood said this year more than 26,000 pilgrims would benefit from the ‘Road to Makkah’ project from the Islamabad International Airport, a notable increase from the 16,000 pilgrims served last year.