Federal ministers summoned to brief next PDM meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to summon federal ministers to brief them over power and financial crunch in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The federal ministers will attend the two-day meeting of the PDM where they will brief the participants regarding hike in prices of dollar and fuel.

The PDM leadership will devise a narrative for the next general elections after the briefing which will include that Imran Khan is behind the inflation in the country.

The PDM has also invited other parties who are part of the coalition government to the meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the last PDM meeting, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif lambasted Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the PDM meeting due to the ongoing economic turmoil in the country.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting was held on July 28.

According to sources, the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif took to Miftah Ismail over the Dollar hike since the PML-N-led government took charge. Miftah had claimed that the Dollar would rise only Rs 23, but apparently, Rs 23 and Rs 55 are the same to him, Nawaz Sharif said.

Sources say that the three-time Premier asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to summon a meeting of all ally parties on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Finance Minister should take all allies into confidence regarding the deteriorating economic conditions, he added. The PML-N leader said that if they have to govern then they will have to be brave.

Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Chief Fazlur Rehman reportedly said that they were asked to sacrifice but they are witnessing double standards recently.

