Federal Ministers thrash opposition for horse-trading, foretell victory in no-trust vote

Islamabad: Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhary and Hammad Azhar have said that the opposition will face defeat in the no-trust vote, horse-trading pioneers Zardari and Nawaz want to set up a market of for-sale parliamentarians, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar held a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. Would deal with opposition as culprits like them are treated, said Fawad Chaudhary.

In the press talk, both government ministers opened verbal fires at the opposition leaders, Nawaz and Zardari are pioneers of horse-trading, said Fawad Chaudhary.

The information minister said that Nawaz Sharif, to impeach former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, had bought parliamentarians and locked them up in Changa Manga. This time Nawaz and Zardari have united to set up a market for on-sale parliamentarians, but they won’t succeed, he added.

He added that we will not engage with any opposition party over any issue right now and would deal with them as any person accused of money laundering and corruption is dealt with.

Fawad, pointing at Bilawal Bhutto, said that a “newborn leader” has also marched to Islamabad using the Sindh government’s resources. The National Financial Commission’s money that was bound to be spent for the welfare of the people of Sindh, has been spent on PPP’s long march, he said.

Talking about the no-trust motion submitted by the opposition parties he said that, if the opposition has the required 172 members support for the no-trust move then they should issue a list. I will request the speaker not to prolong the no-trust move and summon a session of the parliament as soon as possible.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that international fuel prices have gone up to record prices of $130 per barrel yet the PM announced to decrease the prices locally.

The opposition lied to the people during Covid-19 as well, they can not digest the fact that our economy has grown by 5% despite the challenge of a global pandemic.

He added that the opposition is trying to destabilize the country, not only politically but economically as well, by creating a situation of panic for investors.

All alliant parties including MQM and PML-Q are with our government, decision regarding Usman Buzdar will be made by the PM himself, said Fawad Chaudary.

