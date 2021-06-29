Federal govt promotes students without examinations

ISLAMABAD: The federal education ministry on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government schools from grade one to seven without exams, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in this connection.

Furthermore, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) also announced summer vacations in government schools.

According to a notification, government-run educational institutions would remain closed from July 18 to August 1 in the federal capital.

“Educational activities will resume on August 2,” the notification added.

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Monday month-long summer vacations for schools in the province.

Read More: SUMMER VACATION IN PUNJAB SCHOOLS ANNOUNCED

Taking to Twitter, the minister announced that summer vacation in all Punjab schools will start from July 1, 2021.

“Summer vacation for Schools of Punjab to start July 1st, 2021 till August 1st, 2021,” he announced in a tweet.

The education minister also requested all children and their families follow SOPs issued by the government during vacations. “In these times of vacation, my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government.”