Female doctor commits suicide after dispute with mother

LAHORE: A female doctor allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after getting into a verbal fight with her mother in Mughalpura, ARY News reported, citing police.

The deceased, identified as 33-year-old Bushra Suhail, got into a heated exchange with her mother and later locked herself in her room, according to her sister, Rabia.

Rabia said that she discovered her sister’s lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan after she went inside the room later that evening.

The female doctor had recently visited Dubai and was scheduled to once again depart for the United Arab Emirates city after Eidul Fitr, Rabia added.

The female doctor’s sister said that Bushra would constantly get into arguments with her mother on several issues.

Meanwhile, police said that evidence have been obtained from the scene where the deceased committed suicide and was sent for forensics while further investigations will be carried out following the statements of the family of the deceased female doctor.